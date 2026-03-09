Now, WhatsApp sanitation complaints to GHMC

HYDERABAD: In a citizen-friendly move to strengthen sanitation services, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has enabled residents to lodge complaints directly through WhatsApp.

The initiative allows citizens to quickly alert civic authorities about sanitation issues in their localities without visiting any GHMC office. Residents can now report problems such as garbage dumped on roads, overflowing bins, uncleared waste, choked nalas that require desilting, and the need for green waste removal through a simple WhatsApp message.

By sending a photograph along with the location of the issue to the dedicated number 8125966586, citizens can bring sanitation concerns to the attention of GHMC officials for prompt action. According to an official release issued on Sunday, the WhatsApp-based system is designed to provide a quick, simple and accessible platform for residents to participate in maintaining cleanliness across the city.

Once a complaint is received, the sanitation teams concerned will be alerted to address the issue at the earliest, the release said.

GHMC officials said the initiative would strengthen coordination between citizens and civic authorities while improving the overall sanitation management system in the city. To spread awareness, GHMC has also released a short video explaining how residents can report sanitation issues through WhatsApp. The civic body urged citizens to actively participate in keeping the city clean and hygienic by promptly reporting sanitation concerns.