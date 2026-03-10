Anti-child marriage campaign on wheels covers 4,800 villages in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Bal Vivah Mukti Rath, a campaign on wheels aimed at creating awareness against child marriage, reached over 22.17 lakh people across 4,800 villages in Telangana, covering 48,728 km before culminating on International Women’s Day. The campaign also claimed to have prevented 10,518 child marriages in the State in the past year.

Launched by Just Rights for Children as part of the 100 Days Intensive Campaign to End Child Marriage by the Government of India, the initiative travelled across the state for a month, spreading the message of a child marriage-free Telangana.

The campaign received widespread support from politicians, women survivors, civil society groups, police personnel and faith leaders, cutting across political and social lines to strengthen the collective resolve to eliminate child marriage by 2030.