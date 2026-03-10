Saving water bodies is saving future: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Assuring that those who give up their land and property for the Musi Riverfront Development Project will get fair compensation, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday appealed to people living within the buffer zone of the river to cooperate for the sake of future generations.

Speaking after inaugurating the rejuvenated and redeveloped Nalla Cheruvu in Kukatpally, he said: “If we do not rejuvenate the Musi river, future generations will not forgive us.

While the Sabarmati Riverfront project was taken up in Ahmedabad, Yamuna cleaning was taken up in Delhi and Ganga rejuvenation in Uttar Pradesh, why should we not take up the Musi project? Our government will provide compensation and houses to people who lose their land. I call upon people to cooperate for road widening, the Musi project and the construction of flyovers.”

Govts of other states failed to protect cities: Revanth

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister assured that the government would provide double-bedroom houses to poor families whose houses were constructed in water bodies and stand to be demolished. He explained: “A few people might have constructed houses in buffer zones of lakes and on government land. Double-bedroom houses will be provided to those whose houses were demolished. I suggest that officials and public representatives identify those families.

The government’s intention is not to demolish the houses of poor people. But constructions in water bodies are causing floods. If water bodies are encroached upon, water flows into streets and colonies. The government is ready to do justice to displaced families. I seek your cooperation.”