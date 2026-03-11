Centre sanctions 18,123 PMAY-U houses costing Rs 910 crore to state

HYDERABAD: The Union government has sanctioned 18,123 houses for urban areas in Telangana under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U). The Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC) under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs approved the proposals.

The total cost of the projects is estimated at Rs 910.65 crore. Of this, the Centre will provide Rs 273.2 crore, while the state government will bear Rs 637.45 crore. The CSMC has recommended the release of Rs 109.27 crore as the first instalment of central assistance.

The 18,123 houses have been sanctioned under 118 Beneficiary-Led Construction (BLC) projects. The proposed duration for completion of these houses is 12 to 18 months. The Centre’s share for each house is Rs 1.5 lakh, while the state government will contribute Rs 3.5 lakh, taking the total assistance to Rs 5 lakh per house.

While approving the projects, the CSMC made certain observations. It noted that out of 1,36,125 completed houses, only 97,241 (72 per cent) have been occupied.

The committee suggested that the state government take steps to ensure occupancy of the remaining completed houses.

Stating that utilisation certificates for Rs 65.5 crore are pending and that an unspent balance of Rs 65.5 crore remains, the CSMC advised the state government to submit the pending utilisation certificates immediately.

The committee also pointed out that of the 1.5 lakh houses targeted for proposal submission by March 2026, the state government has so far submitted proposals for 1,31,894 houses. It asked the state government to submit proposals for approval of the remaining 18,106 houses at the earliest.