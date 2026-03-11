Elderly neglect case comes under HRC scanner

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TGHRC), headed by chairman Justice Shameem Akther, on Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of a news report on the alleged harassment and neglect of an elderly woman in Nalgonda district.

The case relates to Mutteni Ratnamma of Ramalingalagudem village in Thipparthi mandal.

Report sought by April 6

The Commission noted that the allegations, if found true, indicate serious neglect and ill-treatment of a senior citizen and may attract provisions of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007. The Commission has directed the Nalgonda collector to submit a report by April 6.

Ratnamma had approached district officials during the Prajavani programme on Monday and alleged that her two sons abandoned her after taking her property. She said that neighbours were providing her food.