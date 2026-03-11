Job consultancy owner stabbed to death in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A 35-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by an unidentified youth at a job consultancy office in Yousufguda on Tuesday. The victim was identified as Jaggavarapu Shashi Kiran Reddy, owner of Best Group of Services Job Consultancy.

The accused, believed to be aged between 20 and 25 years, is absconding. Police said the suspect had earlier paid Rs 2,500 to the consultancy seeking a job. Though he was referred to a job, he reportedly did not join and returned asking for another placement.

According to a complaint filed by HR executive Dulipadu Akshaya, the accused came to the office on Tuesday claiming he had earlier obtained a job through the consultancy. She asked him to wait in a counselling room.

Akshaya informed Shashi about the issue, after which he went to speak with the youth. During the conversation, the accused allegedly stabbed him in another room. The attacker then came out holding a knife and also stabbed Akshaya on her left shoulder. Fearing for her life, she ran to the second floor, entered a shoe showroom and locked herself inside. The accused fled the spot.

Police rushed to the scene and shifted Shashi to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Madhuranagar police have registered a case and launched a search for the accused.