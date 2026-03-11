Telangana government plans Godavari Pushkaralu on lines of Kumbh Mela

HYDERABAD: The state government has decided to organise the Godavari Pushkaralu on the lines of the Kumbh Mela, with grand arrangements reflecting the cultural identity and spirit of Telangana.

On Tuesday, the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Godavari Pushkaralu 2027 met under the chairmanship of Minister D Sridhar Babu at the Secretariat.

During the meeting, officials were directed to undertake permanent infrastructure works that showcase the “Telangana brand” and the state’s rich traditions. The committee reviewed the Pushkaralu schedule, departmental preparedness and the roadmap for future works.

According to Vedic scholars, the Adi Pushkaralu will be held from June 26 to July 7, 2027, while the Antya Pushkaralu will take place from July 13 to July 24, 2028.

Ministers noted that the government had earlier organised the Saraswati Pushkaralu and the Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara in a grand manner and said the Godavari Pushkaralu would be conducted on an even larger and more efficient scale.

Around eight crore devotees are expected to participate in the festival. Accordingly, 96 locations along the Godavari river across various districts have been identified, linking important temples situated along the river.

Drawing on experiences from previous Pushkaralu, the government is preparing separate state- and district-level plans to improve ghats, roads and other infrastructure based on local conditions.

Officials said Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) would be completed by the end of this month. In the first phase, nine high-footfall locations have been identified as ‘Tier-I’ areas, where works will be taken up on a war footing. To ensure better coordination, the government will appoint a Special Officer for the event, along with department-wise nodal officers.

DPRs will be ready by month-end

