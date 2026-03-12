Black market flourish amid LPG shortage in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: As Hyderabad continues to face a shortage of LPG cylinders, allegations of black marketing have surfaced from several parts of the city, with street vendors claiming cylinders are being sold at nearly three times the official price.

Hyderabad already has the second-highest LPG prices in the country. While Patna tops the list with domestic cylinders priced at Rs 1,002 and commercial cylinders at Rs 2,133, Hyderabad follows with Rs 965 for domestic and Rs 2,105 for commercial cylinders. Lucknow ranks third with Rs 950 for domestic and Rs 2,007 for commercial cylinders.

Sold for Rs 3K/cylinder

Local vendors say a domestic LPG cylinder priced at around Rs 965 is being sold in the black market for up to Rs 3,000. The sharp increase has raised concerns among small food vendors and roadside stall owners who depend on LPG for daily cooking.

“We are forced to buy cylinders in the black market because regular supplies are not available,” said Laxman, who runs a tea stall in Somajiguda. “The actual price is Rs 965, but some people are demanding up to Rs 3,000. Without cooking gas, we cannot run our business.”

Vendors say the shortage has disrupted their work and significantly increased operating costs. “Most of us run small stalls and depend on one or two cylinders a day. If we pay Rs 3,000 for a cylinder, it becomes difficult to manage expenses and still sell food at normal prices,” another vendor said.

The complaints come at a time when supply disruptions have already affected hostels, eateries and small businesses across the city. Vendors have urged authorities to act against black marketing and ensure regular LPG distribution to prevent further price exploitation.