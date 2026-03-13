Four die in bus accident near Indalwai in Telangana’s Nizamabad district

NIZAMABAD: Four persons died in a ghastly road accident on Friday near Indalwai in the Nizamabad district.

The accident, involving a private travels bus occurred at around 2.30 am near Gannaram under the jurisdiction of Indalwai Police Station on National Highway 44. The bus was travelling from Hyderabad to Akola with 36 passengers on board.

According to Indalwai Police Sub-Inspector S Sandeep, the driver lost control and the bus overturned while most passengers were asleep.

While four passengers died on the spot, several others sustained injuries. Police personnel rushed to the scene soon after receiving information and carried out rescue operations.

The injured were shifted to the Government General Hospital (GGH) and Manorama Hospital for treatment. Doctors said that two of the injured are in critical condition.

Preliminary investigation suggests that over-speeding or driver fatigue could have caused the accident. Police cleared traffic on the highway and registered a case. Further investigation is underway.