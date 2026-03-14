Fewer malpractice cases in Telangana Inter exams this year

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) reported improved examination discipline during the Intermediate exams.

According to officials, the number of malpractice cases fell to 54, a 61-case decline from last year. A comparative analysis of monitoring activities conducted during IPE March 2025 and IPE March 2026 shows that visits to examination centres by various monitoring teams increased considerably.

During IPE March 2025, a total of 8,550 centres were inspected by State Observers, High Power Committee (HPC), District Examination Committee (DEC), Flying Squads and Sitting Squads. In comparison, during IPE March 2026, the number of centre visits rose to 10,426, marking an increase of 1,876 visits.

Despite the rise in inspections, malpractice cases declined notably. While 115 malpractice cases were booked during IPE March 2025, the number fell to 54 in IPE March 2026, a decrease of 61 cases. Monitoring in 2026 included 801 visits by state observers, 480 by HPC, 3,853 by DEC, 2,944 by Flying Squads and 2,348 by Sitting Squads. In addition, district higher officials and other officers conducted 2,976 visits to examination centres across districts.