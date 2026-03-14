HJ Dora: A legend of modern policing

HYDERABAD: Douglas MacArthur, the famous American army commander, had said, “Old soldiers never die; they just fade away.” This sums up the life and legacy of H J Dora.

Police officers who were in the field in the 1990s and 2000s combating the menace of Left-wing extremism, popularly known as Naxalism, would recall the dynamics of leadership of Dora, who became a legendary police officer not only of undivided Andhra Pradesh but of the country.

The initial spread of Naxalism was from Srikakulam (inspired by the Spring Thunder of Bengal), where officers like BN Yugandhar, IAS (father of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella), brought about a new perspective in government policies towards Naxalism, to North Telangana where many select target killings were carried out, including the murder of Hayagrivachary, close friend of the then prime minister P V Narasimha Rao. It engulfed the districts of south Telangana where many police stations were attacked and weapons looted, and found a haven in the Nallamalla.

The circle became complete when it again infested the AOB (Andhra–Odisha Border). The swath of Naxal spread was mythically represented by the ultra ideologues as from Tirupati to Pashupati (Pashupatinath in Nepal).

Dora and his team saw the spread and fought the menace in every district and police station limits. For the first time, Naxalism was addressed as something beyond a law and order issue. Dora gets the credit for convincing the then political dispensation to adopt a multi-pronged approach, as a result of which every vertical of the administration was involved. A Hot-to-Hot and Cold-to-Cold approach took shape.

The armed dalams had to be neutralised, but those coming forward to surrender and join the mainstream were encouraged with the best rehabilitation scheme in the country. Many states followed the undivided Andhra model in this regard.

During a visit to Guntur, where I was posted as the Superintendent of Police, he observed: “A man is not finished when he is defeated; he is finished when he quits.” When I asked him why it had taken so long for us to contain Naxalism, he said, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”