Justice League | Telangana HC defers plea on eligibility criteria for PG medical admission

The Telangana High Court on Friday adjourned a writ petition seeking relaxation of eligibility criteria for admission to postgraduate medical courses, noting that the issue of reducing the qualifying percentile for counselling is pending before the Supreme Court. The petition was filed by the Telangana State Private Medical and Dental College Managements Association, which informed the court that nearly 2,500 PG medical seats remain vacant across the country. The association sought relaxation of the qualifying criteria to enable more candidates to participate in counselling and fill the vacant seats. The petitioner said a representation had been submitted to the university and forwarded by the state government. The case was adjourned to March 26.
HC warns state over delay in NIMS staff regularisation
The Telangana High Court on Friday expressed displeasure with the State government over alleged non-compliance with its directions on regularisation of employees at NIMS. Justice T Madhavi Devi said any attempt to downgrade the petitioners’ posts while issuing regularisation orders would not be accepted, noting that authorities were earlier directed to regularise them in the same posts they currently hold. The judge also criticised repeated memos filed by the additional government pleader without implementing court orders, calling it a waste of judicial time. In a separate contempt case, the court directed the State Finance Department to pay at least half of the Rs 198 crore dues to NCC.