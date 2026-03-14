Justice League | Telangana HC defers plea on eligibility criteria for PG medical admission

The Telangana High Court on Friday adjourned a writ petition seeking relaxation of eligibility criteria for admission to postgraduate medical courses, noting that the issue of reducing the qualifying percentile for counselling is pending before the Supreme Court. The petition was filed by the Telangana State Private Medical and Dental College Managements Association, which informed the court that nearly 2,500 PG medical seats remain vacant across the country. The association sought relaxation of the qualifying criteria to enable more candidates to participate in counselling and fill the vacant seats. The petitioner said a representation had been submitted to the university and forwarded by the state government. The case was adjourned to March 26.