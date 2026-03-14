KTR writes to Shah, seeks CBI probe into KLSR Infra contracts

HYDERABAD: BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Friday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into contracts awarded to KLSR Infratech Pvt Ltd, which he alleged had benami financial links with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

In a letter to Shah, KTR alleged that during the investigation of cases related to KLSR Infratech, the state government tampered with evidence under the directions of the chief minister.

He termed it “extremely unfortunate” that government officials informed the Telangana High Court that crucial evidence collected in the case had gone missing.

He alleged that the chief minister misused his authority and pressured officials to destroy evidence in order to shield a benami company.

He further claimed that despite the company undergoing insolvency proceedings, the chief minister awarded major government contracts to KLSR Infratech.

According to him, contracts worth more than Rs 2,500 crore were allotted to the company.

KTR also alleged that an earlier investigation by the Income Tax department had revealed that a Toyota Land Cruiser (TS 07 FF 0009), which had reportedly been used by the chief minister for a long time, was registered in the name of KLSR Infratech.

Copies of the letter were also sent to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal.