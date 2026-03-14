Musi project could affect one lakh people: BRS leader Harish

HYDERABAD: BRS MLA T Harish Rao on Friday alleged that the state government had identified 10,017 properties spread across 3,279 acres for acquisition as part of the proposed Musi Riverfront Development Project.

Addressing media persons here, he demanded that the government provide clear answers on its plans.

He said the BRS had never opposed the revival or purification of the Musi river, but objected to the demolition of houses in the name of its beautification.

He recalled that the previous BRS government under K Chandrashekar Rao had first initiated plans to rejuvenate the Musi. According to him, the government had proposed 32 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) at an estimated cost of `4,000 crore and also prepared plans to bring water from the Godavari river to improve the Musi’s flow and facilitate purification.

Alleging large-scale spending under the current proposal, Harish Rao said the government was pushing a `1.5 lakh crore project while also spending heavily on events, advertisements and luxury facilities.

Citing a state government gazette notification, he claimed that 10,017 structures across 3,279 acres along the river had been marked for demolition. This, he said, could potentially affect nearly one lakh people.

Disputing the government’s claim that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) had sanctioned Rs 4,100 crore for the project, Harish Rao said communications from the bank indicated that only the Detailed Project Report (DPR) had been submitted and that the loan had not yet been approved.