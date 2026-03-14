Telangana ACB finds irregularities in bill processing at Medak govt hospital

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials conducted a surprise inspection at the medical reimbursement section of the district government hospital in Medak on Friday and found several administrative irregularities in record maintenance and bill processing.

During the inspection, officials found that the hospital’s outward register had been maintained only up to January 5. They also observed that sanctioned medical reimbursement bills, which are required to be sent to the concerned Heads of Departments, were being issued individually without maintaining a proper register.

According to the inward register, the office received a total of 1,053 medical reimbursement bills between March 2025 and March 5, 2026. Of these, only 529 bills were processed and disbursed, while the remaining applications are pending with the hospital superintendent.

The inspection also revealed irregularities in the handling of medico-legal cases. A total of 156 MLC cases were registered in January and February, but hospital authorities failed to maintain proper records indicating how many certificates were issued in these cases.

Further, the hospital had entered into an agreement with local pharmacy vendors on March 10, 2025 for the procurement of drugs and other items. Purchases amounting to Rs 50.87 lakh have been made so far, and the ACB stated that the transactions are currently under verification. Officials also found that attendance of six outsourcing employees had been marked as present even though they were absent from duty.

The ACB said a detailed report will be submitted to the government recommending necessary action against the officials responsible for the lapses.