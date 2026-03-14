Telangana Min Uttam assures smooth LPG supply to domestic consumers

HYDERABAD: Amidst rising concerns triggered by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday assured people in the state of uninterrupted LPG supply to domestic consumers. He directed officials to ensure zero shortages for essential services such as hospitals, schools, orphanages, old-age homes and other critical institutions.

Uttam chaired a high-level meeting with the newly constituted State Level Energy Supply Monitoring Committee at the state Secretariat to review the LPG supply situation in the state. Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, Civil Supplies Commissioner Stephen Ravindra, Irrigation Secretary E Sridhar, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan and representatives of oil companies were among those who attended the meeting.

During the review, officials informed the minister that an OTP-based delivery verification system was being implemented to ensure that gas cylinders reach the intended consumers and are not diverted to the black market. Authorities said minor adjustments may be made in commercial sector supplies to safeguard domestic consumption. However, they clarified that overall supply stability would enable balanced distribution.

Officials also decided to strictly implement national guidelines on LPG bookings, fixing the minimum refill booking gap at 25 days for urban consumers and 45 days for rural consumers.