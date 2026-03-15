Census ’27: Rohingya, illegal migrants to be counted in Telangana

HYDERABAD: All residents living in Telangana during the enumeration period, including undocumented migrants such as Rohingya and illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, will be counted in Census 2027.

Director of Census Operations for Telangana Bharati Hollikeri said the exercise counts everyone residing in a location at the time of enumeration, irrespective of legal status.

“The Census has nothing to do with citizenship. It is purely a population-based exercise,” she said, stressing that enumerators will not ask respondents about nationality.

The upcoming exercise will also mark India’s first fully digital Census and the first Census conducted after the formation of Telangana.

Officials said several digital initiatives are being introduced, including self-enumeration, mobile-based data collection, caste enumeration and enhanced data validation systems aimed at improving accuracy and speed of data collection.

Around 75,000 enumerators and 13,000 supervisors will be deployed for the exercise across the state.

Officials said information collected will remain strictly confidential under the Census Act and will not be used for welfare schemes, taxation, or citizenship-related decisions.