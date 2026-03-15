EAGLE raids at Pilot Rohith Reddy’s farmhouse, seizes two grams cocaine

HYDERABAD: The Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) force along with Moinabad police, on Saturday evening raided a farmhouse at Moinabad in Rangareddy district allegedly belonging to former Tandur MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy and detained nearly 10 persons, including the former legislator.

According to police, a party was being held at the farmhouse when the raid was carried out. Among those present at the gathering were Pilot Rohith Reddy and Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar.

Several businessmen and other prominent persons were also present at the party, some of whom were reportedly from New Delhi and Rajasthan.

Acting on credible information, police conducted the raid at the farmhouse on Saturday evening.

During the operation, officials seized about two grams of cocaine, a pistol and other material from the farmhouse premises.

Police also conducted urine tests on the persons present at the party. Officials said that once the test results were available, cases would be registered against those who test positive for drug consumption.

Police said that when officials entered the farmhouse to conduct the raid, unidentified individuals allegedly tried to stop them. This reportedly led to a scuffle between the security staff and the police.

During the commotion, a person reportedly fired two rounds into the air. However, no one was injured in the firing. It may be noted that this is the same farmhouse where the alleged BRS MLAs’ poaching case had taken place earlier.

Police have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation is underway. When the copy was filed, police were continuing searches at the farmhouse.