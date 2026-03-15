HYDRECON 2026 highlights Hyderabad’s real estate growth

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Real Estate Conclave (HYDRECON) 2026 brought together industry experts, policymakers, developers, architects, investors and technology professionals to discuss emerging opportunities and innovations in the real estate sector.

The event served as a platform for knowledge sharing, collaboration and discussions on policy initiatives and technological advancements shaping the industry.

Organised by NAREDCO Telangana and the Hyderabad Realtors Association (HRA), the conclave featured panel discussions on senior living communities, leisure living, hospitality and medical tourism, as well as strategies for sustainable growth and governance in real estate enterprises. A session titled “She Builds & She Leads” highlighted the growing role of young women professionals in the sector.

Another session focused on the Musi Riverfront Development Project and its potential to transform Hyderabad’s urban landscape through improved infrastructure, tourism and water management.

Speaking on the occasion, HMWS&SB Managing Director K Ashok Reddy said water connections in the city had crossed 14 lakh over the past decade as the population grew beyond `1.3 crore.