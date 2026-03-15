Khammam runners get a faster lane

KHAMMAM: For many young athletes in Khammam, training has long meant running on dusty mud tracks and dreaming of bigger arenas. That dream is now closer to reality.

An international-standard synthetic athletic track at Sardar Patel Stadium is nearing completion, designed to erase the critical seconds that often separate district-level talent from international medal winners.

The track, being developed at a cost of `8.50 crore, is expected to be ready within the next 10 days. Once completed, the stadium will be capable of hosting national- and international-level athletics competitions, giving local sportspersons access to facilities that were previously available only in major cities.

District Sports Officer B Sunil Reddy tells TNIE that the project marks a major step in strengthening sports infrastructure in the Khammam region. “Young athletes will finally be able to train on the same type of surface used in official competitions,” he remarks.