Khammam runners get a faster lane

KHAMMAM: For many young athletes in Khammam, training has long meant running on dusty mud tracks and dreaming of bigger arenas. That dream is now closer to reality.
An international-standard synthetic athletic track at Sardar Patel Stadium is nearing completion, designed to erase the critical seconds that often separate district-level talent from international medal winners.
The track, being developed at a cost of `8.50 crore, is expected to be ready within the next 10 days. Once completed, the stadium will be capable of hosting national- and international-level athletics competitions, giving local sportspersons access to facilities that were previously available only in major cities.
District Sports Officer B Sunil Reddy tells TNIE that the project marks a major step in strengthening sports infrastructure in the Khammam region. “Young athletes will finally be able to train on the same type of surface used in official competitions,” he remarks.
Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao, who represents Khammam in the Assembly, mentions that the aim was to provide better opportunities for budding sportspersons. “We want athletes from Khammam to compete at the highest levels. That is why the government sanctioned this international-standard synthetic track,” he tells TNIE.
Experts say the new surface could make a big difference. Athletes who train on mud tracks often record timings that are 1.5 to 2 seconds slower when they compete on synthetic tracks in official events. Access to a proper training surface, they say, helps improve speed, stability and safety while reducing the risk of injuries.
Local coaches believe the district already has strong potential. Cricket coach Matin notes that Khammam athletes won 12 gold medals at the CM Cup-2024 state-level athletics competitions, many of them having trained at Sardar Patel Stadium. “With this new track, the athletes will have better preparation and confidence,” he adds.