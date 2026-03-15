Man arrested for injecting HIV-positive blood into woman after rejected marriage proposal
HYDERABAD: A 24-year-old HIV-positive man was arrested on charges of attempted murder after he allegedly injected his own blood into a 24-year-old woman at her residence in Annojiguda for refusing to marry him.
The incident, which police say was pre-planned, occurred on March 11 when the woman was alone at home.
Based on a complaint by the victim’s father, Pocharam IT Corridor police registered a case under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (attempt to murder), arrested the accused and sent him to judicial remand. The accused, a private employee, and the victim are relatives.
According to police, the man bought a syringe from a medical shop and went to the woman’s house. Police said he allegedly drew his blood into the syringe and forcibly injected it into her hand.
Parents of accused too were HIV+
Within hours, the woman developed severe pain and infection at the injection site. The skin around the wound reportedly turned dark and she began running a fever.
Two days later, as her condition worsened, family members took her to a hospital in Uppal. During examination, doctors questioned her about the unusual injury on her hand and the fever. She then disclosed that the accused had forcibly injected his blood into her.
Medipally ACP B Mohan Kumar said the accused’s family had long been aware of HIV in their household. Both his parents had tested positive, and his father died of the illness a few years ago. The familyhad moved to Hyderabad about 19 years ago from Jangaon.
A few months ago, elders in the two families had discussed a marriage alliance between the accused and the woman. However, because his parents were HIV-positive, both were asked to undergo medical tests.
The tests showed that the accused was HIV-positive while the woman tested negative. The woman’s family subsequently declined the proposal. The accused allegedly concluded that if the woman also contracted HIV, her family might be forced to accept the marriage.