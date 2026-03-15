Man arrested for injecting HIV-positive blood into woman after rejected marriage proposal

HYDERABAD: A 24-year-old HIV-positive man was arrested on charges of attempted murder after he allegedly injected his own blood into a 24-year-old woman at her residence in Annojiguda for refusing to marry him.

The incident, which police say was pre-planned, occurred on March 11 when the woman was alone at home.

Based on a complaint by the victim’s father, Pocharam IT Corridor police registered a case under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (attempt to murder), arrested the accused and sent him to judicial remand. The accused, a private employee, and the victim are relatives.

According to police, the man bought a syringe from a medical shop and went to the woman’s house. Police said he allegedly drew his blood into the syringe and forcibly injected it into her hand.