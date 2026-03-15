Musi project a Rs 1.5 lakh crore land grab bid, alleges KT Rama Rao
HYDERABAD: Repeating his allegation that the proposed Musi rejuvenation project was nothing but a well thought out plan to loot public money, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday claimed that it was designed to benefit real estate interests and fill coffers of Congress leaders.
Addressing a programme titled “Musi Rejuvenation – PowerPoint Presentation vs Public Point” at Himayatsagar, Rama Rao claimed the project was aimed at acquiring around 3,300 acres of high-value land along the Musi, whose estimated market value is close to Rs 1.5 lakh crore.
He alleged that the Congress government under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was planning large-scale demolitions of homes along the river to facilitate this land acquisition and corruption.
“The Musi can be developed without harming the public,” Rama Rao said, recalling that the previous BRS government had developed nearly six kilometres of the river stretch in Uppal and Nagole without demolishing a single house.
The former minister stated that the BRS regime had prepared a comprehensive Musi development plan estimated at `16,000 crore, which included an expressway along the river, sewage treatment plants, walkways, cycling tracks, parks, bridges and check dams, along with measures to prevent sewage from entering the river.
Rama Rao alleged that the present government was moving ahead with a much larger project without preparing a DPR, Social Impact Assessment or Environmental Impact Study, and without consulting residents likely to be affected.
He said the government was spreading fear among thousands of families living along the river by threatening demolitions.
Drawing a comparison with the Union government’s Namami Gange programme, Rama Rao said the project covering hundreds of kilometres of the Ganga was implemented with around 42,000 crore, while the State government was proposing to spend 1.5 lakh crore for developing only about 55 km of the Musi.
He also accused the Congress of neglecting the Musi river during its earlier tenure and turning it into a polluted drain.
Rama Rao maintained that BRS was not opposed to Musi development, but would resist any attempt to demolish homes or carry out corruption in the name of the project.
Several residents living along the Musi attended the meeting and expressed concern over the proposed plan. Among those present were BRS leaders Vivekananda Goud, Sabitha Indra Reddy, Laxma Reddy, Shambipur Raju, Swamy Goud and RS Praveen Kumar.
‘Musi cleanup vital for health of 40 l people’
Hyderabad: Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Saturday defended the state government’s plan to rejuvenate the Musi river, urging critics to consider the plight of nearly 40 lakh people affected by toxic waters flowing through the river basin. He said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s decision to rejuvenate the Musi would benefit future generations. Speaking to the media, Venkat Reddy said, “Please look at the plight of people suffering because of the polluted waters of Musi.