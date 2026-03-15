Musi project a Rs 1.5 lakh crore land grab bid, alleges KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: Repeating his allegation that the proposed Musi rejuvenation project was nothing but a well thought out plan to loot public money, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday claimed that it was designed to benefit real estate interests and fill coffers of Congress leaders.

Addressing a programme titled “Musi Rejuvenation – PowerPoint Presentation vs Public Point” at Himayatsagar, Rama Rao claimed the project was aimed at acquiring around 3,300 acres of high-value land along the Musi, whose estimated market value is close to Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

He alleged that the Congress government under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was planning large-scale demolitions of homes along the river to facilitate this land acquisition and corruption.

“The Musi can be developed without harming the public,” Rama Rao said, recalling that the previous BRS government had developed nearly six kilometres of the river stretch in Uppal and Nagole without demolishing a single house.

The former minister stated that the BRS regime had prepared a comprehensive Musi development plan estimated at `16,000 crore, which included an expressway along the river, sewage treatment plants, walkways, cycling tracks, parks, bridges and check dams, along with measures to prevent sewage from entering the river.

Rama Rao alleged that the present government was moving ahead with a much larger project without preparing a DPR, Social Impact Assessment or Environmental Impact Study, and without consulting residents likely to be affected.