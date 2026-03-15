No shortage, no reason to panic, book LPG cylinder: Telangana Minister Uttam

HYDERABAD: Issuing a clarification to dispel false news circulating on social media, Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday said there is no shortage of domestic LPG cylinders in the state, though there is a partial shortage of commercial cylinders, adding that the state government has written to the Union government seeking additional commercial LPG cylinders amid reports of panic bookings and supply pressures linked to geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Addressing the media, Uttam urged household consumers not to make unnecessary bookings for LPG cylinders, stating that domestic supplies were continuing as usual and there was no cause for concern. He said around 2.15 lakh LPG cylinders are being supplied every day across the State.

“Earlier, about 23,000 commercial cylinders were supplied daily, but now the number has come down to around 6,200,” he said. He also noted that the government has stocked about 10,000 litres of kerosene and is ensuring that schools, colleges and hospitals receive an uninterrupted fuel supply.