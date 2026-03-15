No shortage, no reason to panic, book LPG cylinder: Telangana Minister Uttam
HYDERABAD: Issuing a clarification to dispel false news circulating on social media, Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday said there is no shortage of domestic LPG cylinders in the state, though there is a partial shortage of commercial cylinders, adding that the state government has written to the Union government seeking additional commercial LPG cylinders amid reports of panic bookings and supply pressures linked to geopolitical tensions in West Asia.
Addressing the media, Uttam urged household consumers not to make unnecessary bookings for LPG cylinders, stating that domestic supplies were continuing as usual and there was no cause for concern. He said around 2.15 lakh LPG cylinders are being supplied every day across the State.
“Earlier, about 23,000 commercial cylinders were supplied daily, but now the number has come down to around 6,200,” he said. He also noted that the government has stocked about 10,000 litres of kerosene and is ensuring that schools, colleges and hospitals receive an uninterrupted fuel supply.
Warning against illegal practices, the minister said strict action would be taken against those indulging in black marketing of LPG cylinders. He explained that the LPG booking system experienced a temporary disruption due to a surge in bookings. “The server was overloaded because of excessive bookings and remained non-functional for a few hours. It is now working normally,” he said, adding that domestic supply would continue without interruption.
The Telangana government has constituted committees at the state and district levels to monitor LPG availability and ensure there is no shortage. Uttam said a review meeting was held with oil marketing companies earlier in the day to assess the supply situation. He said there are about 1.3 crore domestic LPG consumers and 7.5 lakh commercial consumers in the State. On average, around 60 lakh domestic cylinders are distributed every month.
Cybercriminals exploiting LPG shortage: Sajjanar
Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar has warned the public to remain vigilant against cyber frauds being carried out in the guise of gas connection KYC updates and emergency gas bookings. He said cybercriminals are exploiting gas cylinder shortages to siphon money from people’s bank accounts. He also urged the public not to fall for fake advertisements on social media promising instant cylinder deliveries or extra cylinders, warning that any demand for advance payment for gas delivery should be treated as cyber fraud. For gas bookings or KYC updates, Sajjanar advised people to use only official apps and websites of authorised gas companies or approach their respective gas agencies directly