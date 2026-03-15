Speculation rises over Congress veteran T Jeevan Reddy’s political future amid local tensions

JAGTIAL: Speculation that T Jeevan Reddy, one of the senior-most Congress leaders, is set to part ways with the grand old party swirled in political circles on Saturday, prompting his followers to beeline to his residence.

By the time evening approached, rumours started doing the rounds that not only the BRS was preparing to welcome him into its fold, the BJP too was considering sending feelers to him.

However, when TNIE contacted the veteran leader, he refused to confirm or deny the rumours, insisting, “I have not finalised any decision.”

The gap between Jeevan Reddy and the ruling party began to widen after his political rival, M Sanjay Kumar, the MLA from Jagtial, “defected” to the Congress. It is another matter that Sanjay Kumar has been ruled by the Speaker to be a BRS legislator. Jeevan Reddy has also expressed concern over the alleged neglect of his loyal supporters in the constituency.

Despite attempts by senior Congress leaders to pacify him, sources said his frustration with the local party leadership remained high. He is currently consulting his followers before taking a final decision.

Over the past few weeks, he has openly voiced his dissatisfaction at several press meets, at times becoming emotional while speaking about the issue.

Sources said Jeevan Reddy was disappointed during the recent municipal elections when his panel failed to secure the Jagtial Municipal chairman post. Instead, a follower of Sanjay Kumar was elected chairman, which reportedly added to his frustration.

Since then, the veteran leader has been reconsidering his political future.