Telangana braces for thunderstorms as weather system strengthens

HYDERABAD: Parts of Telangana are likely to experience thunderstorms and rain over the next few days, with activity expected to begin from March 15 and intensify around March 17-18, according to officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Meteorologists said the thunderstorm activity is typical during the summer transition period when rising temperatures lead to the formation of convective systems in the atmosphere.

“These spells are normal during this season. When temperatures increase, convective clouds form and lead to thunderstorms and rain,” an IMD official said.

The initial activity is expected to occur over northern and some western districts of the state on Saturday before gradually spreading to central regions in the following days. The weather system is likely to strengthen further by March 17 and 18.

The activity may continue across the state until around March 20, the official added.

In Hyderabad, light to moderate rainfall is expected from March 16 onwards, with more noticeable thunderstorm activity likely on March 17 and 18.