Tribal communities in Adilabad transform wedding traditions to alleviate financial strain

ADILABAD: For most families, a wedding symbolises celebration and togetherness. Yet in many parts of India, it has also become a source of financial strain. Rising expenses, often driven by long-standing customs, push families, especially those of the bride, into years of debt.

In more than 125 tribal habitations across the erstwhile Adilabad district, however, communities are rewriting that narrative.

Instead of exchanging gifts at weddings, villagers now contribute cash through a structured door-to-door collection, ensuring marriage celebrations do not burden families financially.

The initiative, adopted through resolutions passed by local Rai Centres around 2015, involves village elders, patels and community leaders coordinating the process. Before each wedding, villagers meet and fix a contribution — usually `200 or `300 per household.

Volunteers then collect the amount from every home and hand the pooled funds to the families a day or two before the ceremony, helping cover basic expenses and reducing the need for borrowing.

The practice is now followed in several mandals, including Narnoor, Gudihathnoor, Indervelli, Sirikonda, Echoda, Utnoor, Kerameri, Asifabad and Wankidi.