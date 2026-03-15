Two Mobile Lok Adalat Vans launched to expand legal services in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA) has procured two Mobile Lok Adalat Vans aimed at expanding legal services and legal awareness to remote areas across the state.

The vehicles were inaugurated on Saturday at Novotel HICC here by Justice Vikram Nath, judge of the Supreme Court and Executive Chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Supreme Court judge Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, and others.

TSLSA earlier had only four mobile vans serving 34 District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) on a monthly rotation basis for legal literacy camps, legal services publicity and jail visits.

Each Mobile Lok Adalat Van is designed with two cabins. One cabin functions as a mobile legal services unit equipped with a computer, LED television, web camera, LAN with high-speed internet, split air-conditioner, microphone system, CCTV and power backup including UPS and generator. The second cabin is meant for travel by judicial officers, panel lawyers, para-legal volunteers and staff to conduct legal awareness programmes.

The vehicles will provide services such as free legal aid, legal awareness camps, legal guidance to victims and litigants, awareness about government welfare schemes, and display of short films on legal rights. They will also facilitate mobile Lok Adalats to resolve disputes quickly and offer video-conferencing facilities for legal consultations from remote locations.

TSLSA officials said the initiative aims to bring justice closer to people in rural and remote areas, by using technology to improve access to legal assistance.