BAS scholarship delay in Telangana puts students' future in jeopardy.

HYDERABAD: The future of thousands of students studying under the Best Available Schools (BAS) scheme in Telangana has once again come under uncertainty, as several school managements have reportedly decided not to admit beneficiaries for the upcoming academic year (2026–27) due to long-pending scholarship payments.

Parents and school representatives say the situation has reached a critical point after the Telangana government allegedly failed to release scholarship funds for the past three academic years. According to the Telangana BAS Parents Association, nearly Rs 218 crore in dues remain unpaid, prompting schools to issue warnings that they may no longer be able to continue the scheme without financial support.

Across the state, around 240 schools operate under the BAS scheme, providing education to nearly 30,000 students and employing close to 15,000 teaching and non-teaching staff. Data shared by the association shows that the bulk of the pending scholarships relate to students from marginalised communities. Of the students enrolled, nearly 23,000 belong to the SC community, including 9,000 day scholars and 14,000 residential students, with dues amounting to about Rs 145 crore. In addition, around 7,000 ST students staying in residential facilities are awaiting scholarships worth Rs 73 crore.