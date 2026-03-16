Cong govt will always support minorities: Telangana CM

HYDERABAD: Alleging that some forces were trying to create rift between communities, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday called upon the people to live together in harmony and help Telangana become the number one state in the country.

Speaking at the ‘Dawat-e-Iftar’ organised by the Minority Welfare department here, the chief minister said that his government would always support minorities.

“Skipper Azharuddin was inducted into the Cabinet. Shabbir Ali was made advisor. Other minority leaders were made chairpersons of various corporations. Our government provided DSP posts to cricketer Mohammed Siraj and boxer Nikhat Zareen,” he said.

“Our government has been providing a lion’s share in every scheme and programme to minorities,” he said while stating that “people of all faiths should unitedly take this country forward”.

“It was the Congress government, under YS Rajasekhara Reddy, provided four per cent reservations to minorities, which helped several youth to secure government jobs,” he added.

Minorities Welfare Minister Mohammad Azharuddin, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi were among those who attended the Iftar party.