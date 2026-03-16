Eluru MP Putta tests positive for drugs; police seize drugs, revolver, catridges

HYDERABAD: Perhaps for the first time, a sitting MP Putta Mahesh Kumar, who represents Eluru Lok Sabha constituency in Andhra Pradesh, has tested positive for drugs.

BRS leader and former Tandur MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy is also among the six persons, including the TDP MP, who tested positive for drugs.

Officials of the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) of Telangana, along with the Future City Police, raided the farmhouse owned by Rohith Reddy at Aziz Nagar in Moinabad of Rangareddy district on the outskirts of Hyderabad late on Saturday night.

During the raid, six persons, including TDP MP Mahesh Kumar and former MLA Rohith Reddy, were found to have consumed narcotic substances.

Initially, only five persons tested positive in urine tests, including Rohith Reddy (also known as Panjugula Rohith Reddy).