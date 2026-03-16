Eluru MP Putta tests positive for drugs; police seize drugs, revolver, catridges
HYDERABAD: Perhaps for the first time, a sitting MP Putta Mahesh Kumar, who represents Eluru Lok Sabha constituency in Andhra Pradesh, has tested positive for drugs.
BRS leader and former Tandur MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy is also among the six persons, including the TDP MP, who tested positive for drugs.
Officials of the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) of Telangana, along with the Future City Police, raided the farmhouse owned by Rohith Reddy at Aziz Nagar in Moinabad of Rangareddy district on the outskirts of Hyderabad late on Saturday night.
During the raid, six persons, including TDP MP Mahesh Kumar and former MLA Rohith Reddy, were found to have consumed narcotic substances.
Initially, only five persons tested positive in urine tests, including Rohith Reddy (also known as Panjugula Rohith Reddy).
Police seize drugs, liquor and a revolver from farmhouse
Mahesh Kumar initially tested negative for drugs in the urine test. However, a subsequent blood test confirmed the presence of drugs in his system.
Police later released the MP and three others on station bail after issuing notices. Three others, including Rohith Reddy, were arrested after they allegedly opened fire during the police raid.
A police official told TNIE that Mahesh Kumar tested positive for methamphetamine (meth). Four others, including Rohith Reddy, reportedly tested positive for cocaine. Another individual, Namit Sharma — a friend of the MP — tested positive for both methamphetamine and cocaine.
EAGLE officials said they conducted the raid after receiving credible information about drug consumption at the farmhouse. According to the police, the team announced their raid after entering the premises.
“We are police from the Future City Commissionerate. We have credible information about illegal drugs and have come here to conduct a search with a warrant,” the officials reportedly announced.
Moments later, a person allegedly fired a round into the air. After the EAGLE team again identified themselves as police officers, the firing stopped.
Police later identified the person who fired the shot as Namit Sharma. The weapon, however, was a licensed firearm issued to Ritesh Reddy, brother of Rohith Reddy. As a result, Namit Sharma, Ritesh Reddy and Rohith Reddy were arrested under the Arms Act.
Police said that in total, 11 persons, including a woman, were present at the party. They were allegedly consuming alcohol while sitting on sofas beside a swimming pool. During questioning, Silvari Sharath Kumar, driver of Rohith Reddy, reportedly told police that he had cocaine in his possession.
When questioned, Kaushik Ravi allegedly told investigators that he had purchased the cocaine from an unknown person during a business trip to Shimla and later brought it to the party. Police conducted urine test on the attendees. Tiruveedula Arjun Reddy, Kaushik Ravi, Pilot Ritesh Reddy, Nitesh Sharma and P Rohith Reddy tested positive in the preliminary tests.
Subsequently, the blood tests on 11 persons reportedly showed that Mahesh Kumar had also consumed drugs.
Police seized 0.26 grams of cocaine, a 0.32 calibre revolver, four empty cartridges and one live cartridge. They also seized liquor bottles, including 48 Kingfisher Ultra beer bottles, two opened bottles of Don Julio (700 ml), one opened bottle of Royal Salute 21 Years (1 litre) and other liquor.
The Moinabad police registered a case against 11 persons under Sections 8(c), 22(A), 27 and 29 of the NDPS Act, Sections 25(1-B)(a) and 30 of the Arms Act, Section 34(a) of the Telangana State Excise Act, and Sections 109 and 131 read with 3(5) of the BNS.
Rohith Reddy, Ritesh Reddy and Namit Sharma were additionally charged with violations of the Arms Act for the firing incident inside the farmhouse.
Police granted station bail to MP Mahesh Kumar, Kaushik Ravi and Arjun Reddy, while directing them to cooperate with the investigation.