Mother stabs kids, attempts to end life in Telangana

NALGONDA: A mother attacked her two children with a knife and later attempted suicide by hanging in Thokkapuram village of Bhuvanagiri mandal on Sunday morning.
One of her daughters, Kriti Reddy (10), died on the spot due to severe bleeding, while her son, Akshith Reddy, survived the attack. His condition is reported to be stable.
The mother, Neelima, is in critical condition and has been shifted to a private hospital in Uppal, Hyderabad, for treatment.
Police said Neelima was married to Narender Reddy, a resident of Jainapally in Bibinagar mandal, about 15 years ago. Relatives stated that there were no disputes between the couple.
Neelima had come to her parental home in Thokkapuram along with her children on Saturday evening. Her relatives said Neelima had not been mentally unstable for the past few months and had been behaving abnormally.
Mom smothers 14-month-old over family dispute in Hyderabad
A 14-month-old baby was allegedly killed by her mother following family disputes at their residence in Golconda on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Ameena.
Police said the accused, Mohd Gousia, had married an autorickshaw driver in 2023. However, the couple had been having frequent arguments over family issues in recent days.
On Sunday evening, following a dispute, Gousia allegedly killed her daughter by smothering her. After the incident, she went to the police station and surrendered. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.