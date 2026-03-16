Mother stabs kids, attempts to end life in Telangana

NALGONDA: A mother attacked her two children with a knife and later attempted suicide by hanging in Thokkapuram village of Bhuvanagiri mandal on Sunday morning.

One of her daughters, Kriti Reddy (10), died on the spot due to severe bleeding, while her son, Akshith Reddy, survived the attack. His condition is reported to be stable.

The mother, Neelima, is in critical condition and has been shifted to a private hospital in Uppal, Hyderabad, for treatment.

Police said Neelima was married to Narender Reddy, a resident of Jainapally in Bibinagar mandal, about 15 years ago. Relatives stated that there were no disputes between the couple.

Neelima had come to her parental home in Thokkapuram along with her children on Saturday evening. Her relatives said Neelima had not been mentally unstable for the past few months and had been behaving abnormally.