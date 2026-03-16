Telangana Budget session from today, Guv to address both Houses

HYDERABAD: The Budget session of Telangana Assembly will commence on Monday with Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla addressing the joint session of the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council.

Ahead of the session, Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu and Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy held a preparatory meeting at the Assembly Committee Hall on Sunday.

Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, Director General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy, senior legislative officials and heads of various departments attended the meeting.

Sukender Reddy and Prasad Kumar described the Budget session as a prestigious one. As the session is expected to be lengthy, officials have been instructed to take all necessary steps to ensure the smooth functioning of both Houses of the Legislature.

The Speaker directed all heads of departments to ensure that replies to questions raised by members are furnished promptly. He also asked officials to make themselves available whenever the House is in session.

On the first day of the session, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the Council chairman and the Assembly Speaker will unveil the Telangana Talli statue installed beside the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the Assembly premises.