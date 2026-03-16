Telangana Budget session from today, Guv to address both Houses

HYDERABAD: The Budget session of Telangana Assembly will commence on Monday with Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla addressing the joint session of the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council.
Ahead of the session, Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu and Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy held a preparatory meeting at the Assembly Committee Hall on Sunday.
Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, Director General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy, senior legislative officials and heads of various departments attended the meeting.
Sukender Reddy and Prasad Kumar described the Budget session as a prestigious one. As the session is expected to be lengthy, officials have been instructed to take all necessary steps to ensure the smooth functioning of both Houses of the Legislature.
The Speaker directed all heads of departments to ensure that replies to questions raised by members are furnished promptly. He also asked officials to make themselves available whenever the House is in session.
On the first day of the session, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the Council chairman and the Assembly Speaker will unveil the Telangana Talli statue installed beside the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the Assembly premises.
The chief minister is also likely to hold a meeting with ministers, MLAs and MLCs in the Assembly Committee Hall to prepare them for the session and chalk out strategies to counter the Opposition.
Legislators are expected to be asked to attend the session fully prepared with details of development projects and welfare programmes.
Following the Governor’s address, the House will adjourn until Tuesday, when the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s address will begin. The chief minister is expected to reply to the discussion on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, opposition parties — the Bharat Rashtra Samithi and the Bharatiya Janata Party — are preparing to raise several public issues and corner the government over what they describe as its failure to implement promises made to the people.
On March 20, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will present the Budget for 2026–27 in the Legislative Assembly, while Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu will present it in the Legislative Council. The Legislative Council session will be held in the Old Assembly building, which was recently renovated and inaugurated by the chief minister.
BJP to question govt on unfulfilled promises, farmer issues
Hyderabad: Ahead of the Budget session of the Assembly, the BJP held its Legislative Party meeting under the chairmanship of party’s state president N Ramchander Rao here on Sunday.
The meeting, which was attended by Alleti Maheswar Reddy, AVN Reddy and other BJP Legislative Party leaders attended the meeting, discussed the issues the saffron party wants to raise in the Assembly, including farmers issues, house demolitions along the Musi river, the recent PowerPoint presentation made by the chief minister, the trifurcation of GHMC and the unfulfilled promises of the Congress government.
The party MLAs resolved to corner the Congress government on Rythu Bharosa, power problems and water issues. They also decided to question the government on pending benefits of retired employees, job calender and students fee reimbursement.