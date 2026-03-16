Telangana CM Revanth to release first instalment of Rythu Bharosa on March 22.

HYDERABAD: The first instalment of Rythu Bharosa funds will be released on March 22. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will formally release the funds at a function to be held at Narmetta in Siddipet district.

In the first phase, around Rs 3,590 crore will be deposited into the bank accounts of around 70 lakh farmers with up to one acre land.

On Sunday, Revanth Reddy discussed the issues related to the release of Rythu Bharosa funds with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao and officials concerned.

According to officials, the second instalment of funds will be released after 20 days when the government will deposit Rs 2,650 crore into the accounts of the farmers. The third instalment of funds will be released by the end of April. In all, the government will be depositing around Rs 9,000 crore into the bank accounts of farmers in three instalments.