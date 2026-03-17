BJP leader Payal Shankar slams government over Governor’s address, flags unmet promises

HYDERABAD: BJP deputy floor leader Payal Shankar criticised the Congress government over the Governor’s address, alleging that it failed to reflect the concerns and promises made to the public.

Speaking to the media at the Assembly media point, he said the Governor’s speech did not mention assurances given to the public, farmers’ problems, recruitment of government jobs or the grievances of employees. He said retired employees continued to face distress as they had not received their benefits even after several years.

Shankar accused the government of neglecting welfare of SCs and STs, stating that despite laws meant for their welfare, the intended benefits were not reaching them. He also alleged that the government had betrayed the Backward Classes and said there was no clarity on the implementation of the Sub-Plan for these communities.

The BJP MLA also condemned the walkout by legislators of the AIMIM during the singing of Vande Mataram in the Assembly after the Telangana state song. He alleged that the walkout insulted the Constitution and the nation, saying that the conduct of the AIMIM MLAs was “shameful”.