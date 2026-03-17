Boost for farmers as chilli prices soar at Telangana's Enumamula

WARANGAL: Prices of chilli have seen a sharp rise at Enumamula, considered Asia’s largest agricultural market, following a drop in arrivals. Bringing cheers to farmers, the price touched Rs 42,000 per quintal on Monday. The 30 cold storages in the market remained empty, indicating strong demand from traders.

With demand rising, chilli farmers are making a beeline to the market yard to sell their produce.

According to data obtained by TNIE from the Enumamula Agricultural Market authorities, about 52,300 bags of chilli arrived at the market on Monday. Varieties such as Single Patti (SP), Desi, Wonder Hot and Deepika are in high demand among traders.

While a quintal of the Single Patti variety is selling for Rs 42,000, the Desi variety is fetching Rs 41,000. Wonder Hot is priced at Rs 35,000 per quintal and Deepika at Rs 30,000.

K Rajanna, a farmer from Potlapur in Mulugu district, brought 16 quintals of the Single Patti variety to the market and received Rs 42,000 per quintal.

Enumamula Agricultural Market secretary R Mallesham said some farmers were waiting for prices to rise further. He expressed hope that they would not be disappointed, considering the current trend.

Despite the ongoing war in West Asia, exports of red chilli to foreign countries are unlikely to face disruption. Growing domestic demand for chilli is also driving up prices, Mallesham added.