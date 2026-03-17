BRS questions omission of Andhra Pradesh project in Governor’s address

HYDERABAD: BRS leader and former irrigation minister T Harish Rao on Monday questioned why the Telangana government did not refer to irrigation projects proposed by Andhra Pradesh in the Governor’s address to the joint sitting of the state Legislature.

Referring to the recent address by the Governor of Andhra Pradesh to the AP Legislature, Harish Rao said the AP government had announced plans to divert Godavari waters through the proposed Nallamalasagar project. “Why did the Telangana government not include this in the Governor’s address and state that it would stop AP’s project,” he asked.

Speaking to reporters here, Harish Rao asked whether Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had “mortgaged Telangana to AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu”. “The minutes of the Delhi meeting involving both the states were released a month ago. Why is Revanth Reddy not responding,” he asked.

Citing the Central Water Commission report of June 2023, he said: “The CWC clearly stated that 3,396 tmcft of water was available in the Godavari. After AP utilises its share, the remaining water should go to Telangana. But AP is now demanding an additional 775 tmcft.”

At a separate press conference, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said the party would raise public issues during the ongoing Budget session of the Legislature.

He alleged that the government was implementing “Rahul Bandhu” at the cost of Rythu Bandhu and had failed to give legal status to its six guarantees despite promising to do so in the first Cabinet meeting after assuming office.

“Even after two-and-a-half years in power, the government has not given legal backing to the six guarantees,” he alleged.