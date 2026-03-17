Congress forms panel for better party-government coordination in Telangana

HYDERABAD: In a surprising development, the Congress high command on Monday constituted a coordination committee to to ensure better coordination between the party and the state government.

The committee was formed after several complaints of lack of coordination, sources said.

Speaking to TNIE on condition of anonymity, a senior leader said: “At the party’s internal forums, several leaders have complained hat they were not being informed about the government’s decisions.”

The leader also expressed the hope that the newly constituted committee will address the issue of “inordinate delay in making political appointments in the government and to the nominated posts”.

According to sources, the panel comprises Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, CWC’s special invitee Ch Vamshi Chand Reddy, AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan and several members of the state Cabinet, including Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Danasari Anasuya and Damodar Rajanarsimha.