Forget misdeeds of BRS, focus on future: CM Revanth Reddy to MLAs

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday said the roadmap being prepared by the government would effectively become the agenda for the next elections.

Addressing ministers, MLAs and MLCs, the chief minister said the time for lamenting the “misdeeds” of the previous government was over and stressed that the focus must now shift to the future and what the government intends to do for the people. He was speaking at a meeting of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) held on the premises of the newly renovated Council building in the state Legislature.

Revanth Reddy asked them to attend the House proceedings without fail, prepare thoroughly for the session and speak on their respective subjects as well-informed leaders. The chief minister also directed government whips to coordinate closely with MLAs on the issues to be raised in the House and ensure that discussions on key matters are not sidelined during the proceedings. He noted that the Governor’s address serves as the roadmap for the government’s course of action over the next few years.

Recalling his own experience as a member of the Opposition, Revanth Reddy said there were occasions when he was not even given an opportunity to speak and was once suspended for an entire session. He urged MLAs to make the most of the opportunities available to them in the House and encouraged women members to actively participate in debates and discussions.

The chief minister further advised legislators not to go soft during debates when the Opposition launches attacks, while at the same time cautioning them against laxity in attending the House.

He also emphasised the need to constitute various Assembly committees and suggested that legislators study socio-political and economic developments in other states. Revanth Reddy cautioned party legislators to exercise restraint while making public statements.