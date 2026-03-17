Rain brings down temperatures in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Bringing respite from the rising temperatures, several parts of Telangana witnessed rains accompanied by thunderstorms on Monday. Parts of Hyderabad also received light showers.

The highest rainfall in the state was recorded in Watpally of Sangareddy district at 6.53 cm.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures across the state are expected to fall by 3–4°C over the next four to five days as thunderstorms and scattered rains are likely in several districts.

IMD officials said a trough that earlier extended from Marathwada to north interior Tamil Nadu has shifted and is now running from north interior Karnataka through south interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu up to the Comorin region at about 0.9 km above mean sea level.

Under its influence, some districts in Telangana may receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning over the next three days. Similar weather conditions are likely to continue on Tuesday, while several districts may experience light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Officials said the changing weather pattern is expected to bring gradual relief from the recent heat, with maximum temperatures likely to decrease by about three to four degrees Celsius in the coming days.

Unseasonal rains damage mango crops in Medak

Sangareddy: Unseasonal rains that lashed parts of the erstwhile Medak district have brought down temperatures but left farmers worried after damaging mango crops in the flowering stage. The rains occurred on Sunday and Monday in areas including Regode, Vatpally and Toopran. In Toopran, a light hailstorm knocked down mango blossoms and young fruits, while strong gusty winds during heavy rain in Regode and Toopran uprooted several trees. No casualties or injuries were reported.