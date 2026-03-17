Serpentine queues for LPG refills in Telangana's Warangal

HANAMKONDA: Reports that fresh LPG stock had reached a gas agency in Kamalapur mandal headquarters triggered a rush of domestic consumers on Monday morning, leading to a lengthy queue outside the outlet.

Residents gathered in large numbers with empty cylinders to collect refills. Many waited for hours outside the agency as word spread that new stock had arrived.

Consumers alleged that LPG refills supply in rural areas of Kamalapur mandal had been disrupted for nearly a week. They said they were also unable to book refills through the toll-free number, which was not functioning. Repeated attempts to register bookings failed as the system did not confirm requests.

LPG agency officials attributed the issue to technical problems. They said the toll-free booking system had been affected by a server issue, which prevented confirmation of domestic cylinder bookings.

As information about the arrival of new LPG stock circulated, residents rushed to the agency with empty cylinders and demanded immediate supply, particularly for rural consumers in the mandal.