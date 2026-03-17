Telangana Budget session to run till March 30

HYDERABAD: The Budget session of the Telangana Legislature, which began on Monday, will be conducted till March 30.
The Assembly Business Advisory Committee (BAC) took a decision to this effect during a meeting held under the chairmanship of Speaker G Prasad Kumar. During the meeting, it was decided to conduct discussion on governor’s address from March 17 and 18.
The meeting also discussed the date of Budget presentation. Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka is scheduled to present the Budget on March 20. But the Budget presentation may be deferred by a day if Ramzan falls on March 20.
Between March 23 to 28, discussions will be held on demands for grants, while the Appropriation Bill will be passed on March 30.
BJP for extended session to discuss key issues
Meanwhile, BJP Legislative Party leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy said that his party has sought an extended Assembly session to discuss key issues.
Alleging that the government was attempting to curtail Assembly session to avoid debates on pressing public issues, he said: “During the Business Advisory Committee meeting, we demanded that the Assembly be conducted for at least 30 days. But the government seems to be planning to discuss the Budget for only five or six days and rush through its approval.”
Maheshwar Reddy further said that his party has also asked the government to schedule debates on the trifurcation of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and Panchayat Raj Act after March 31 as time will not be sufficient to take up such topics during discussions on Budget.
The BJP leader also termed the failure to constitute Assembly House Committees as undemocratic. “In the absence of a committee to review the implementation of promises made by the government, there was no proper forum to raise concerns,” he said.
“There’s still no clarity on how many days the Assembly session will he held,” he added.
The BJP leader, meanwhile, slammed the government for not making any reference to the implementation of its poll promises in the Governor’s address at the Legislative Assembly, alleging that the ruling party was trying to avoid detailed discussions on key issues affecting the public.