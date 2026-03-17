Telangana Budget session to run till March 30

HYDERABAD: The Budget session of the Telangana Legislature, which began on Monday, will be conducted till March 30.

The Assembly Business Advisory Committee (BAC) took a decision to this effect during a meeting held under the chairmanship of Speaker G Prasad Kumar. During the meeting, it was decided to conduct discussion on governor’s address from March 17 and 18.

The meeting also discussed the date of Budget presentation. Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka is scheduled to present the Budget on March 20. But the Budget presentation may be deferred by a day if Ramzan falls on March 20.

Between March 23 to 28, discussions will be held on demands for grants, while the Appropriation Bill will be passed on March 30.

BJP for extended session to discuss key issues

Meanwhile, BJP Legislative Party leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy said that his party has sought an extended Assembly session to discuss key issues.

Alleging that the government was attempting to curtail Assembly session to avoid debates on pressing public issues, he said: “During the Business Advisory Committee meeting, we demanded that the Assembly be conducted for at least 30 days. But the government seems to be planning to discuss the Budget for only five or six days and rush through its approval.”