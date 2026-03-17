Telangana HC dismisses plea against tender for bunker beds in KGBV schools

HYDERABAD: Justice Surepalli Nanda of the Telangana High Court has dismissed a writ petition challenging the tender process for supply and installation of bunker beds in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) schools across Telangana.

The petition was filed by the Telangana Small Scale Industries Steel and Wooden Furniture Manufacturers Association and others.

The petitioners questioned the decision of state authorities to execute supplementary agreements with private contractors for the supply of 45,360 bunker beds along with mattresses and pillows. They contended that the original tender required completion within 120 days, but authorities executed supplementary agreements granting an additional 120 days without issuing a fresh tender.

According to the petitioners, the move was arbitrary, violated the original tender conditions and denied other manufacturers an opportunity to participate.

The association also alleged favouritism towards certain private respondents and claimed the contractors relied on the credentials of a common original equipment manufacturer to qualify for the tender. It further alleged inflated pricing and violation of procurement norms, including the General Financial Rules and guidelines of the Central Vigilance Commission.