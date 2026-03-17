Telangana HC gives three weeks to BRS to file counter in Kokapet land PILs

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday granted the BRS three weeks to file its counter affidavits in two PILs challenging the allotment of 11 acres of government land at Kokapet in 2023.

A bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin granted the time as a “last indulgence” while hearing petitions filed by the Forum for Good Governance and city-based advocate A Venkatarami Reddy. The matter was adjourned for three weeks.

The petitions challenge the state government’s decision to allot 11 acres in the prime Kokapet area to the BRS for establishing a centre for excellence, training and personality development.

The petitioners alleged the allotment was made for political purposes rather than public benefit. They argued that the decision was arbitrary, discriminatory and unconstitutional, and sought a detailed investigation by the Telangana ACB into the circumstances of the allocation.

During the hearing, the state government told the court it had already filed its counter affidavit. Counsel for the BRS said the response had been filed only two weeks earlier and sought four weeks to file the party’s counter.

The bench noted that the BRS counsel had already entered appearance and had sought time on several earlier occasions. When counsel argued that the PILs were politically motivated and selectively targeted the BRS while ignoring similar allotments to the ruling Congress, the court observed that “two wrongs do not make a right”.

Declining the request for four weeks, the bench granted three weeks for the BRS to file its response and posted the matter for further hearing thereafter.