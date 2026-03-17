Telangana unshakable, unstoppable: Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla

HYDERABAD: Describing the Congress government’s resolve as “unshakable” and the state’s development momentum “unstoppable”, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Monday presented the government’s achievements and Telangana Vision-2047 — the future development plans — in his address to the joint sitting of the Telangana Legislative Assembly and Council.

“The resolve of the government is unshakable. Every policy, every initiative and every reform introduced is aimed at creating opportunities, empowering people and driving inclusive growth. The vision is clear, the direction is set, and the momentum is unstoppable,” the Governor said.

He said Telangana aimed to compete with developed global cities and countries and was targeting a Rs 3 trillion economy by 2047, drawing inspiration from successful global development models.

The Governor said the Kodangal region would be developed into an industrial hub in the coming years. “The government has planned to procure lands for large industrial parks abutting the upcoming Radial Road-2, besides the Multi Product Industrial Park at Kodangal as part of transformative development,” he said.