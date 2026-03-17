Telangana unshakable, unstoppable: Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla

HYDERABAD: Describing the Congress government’s resolve as “unshakable” and the state’s development momentum “unstoppable”, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Monday presented the government’s achievements and Telangana Vision-2047 — the future development plans — in his address to the joint sitting of the Telangana Legislative Assembly and Council.
“The resolve of the government is unshakable. Every policy, every initiative and every reform introduced is aimed at creating opportunities, empowering people and driving inclusive growth. The vision is clear, the direction is set, and the momentum is unstoppable,” the Governor said.
He said Telangana aimed to compete with developed global cities and countries and was targeting a Rs 3 trillion economy by 2047, drawing inspiration from successful global development models.
The Governor said the Kodangal region would be developed into an industrial hub in the coming years. “The government has planned to procure lands for large industrial parks abutting the upcoming Radial Road-2, besides the Multi Product Industrial Park at Kodangal as part of transformative development,” he said.
TG’s growth rate projected to be over 10%: Governor
“Along with the Radial Road, power and water utilities are being planned. Works at the housing layout of MPIP Kodangal are happening at a brisk pace. Infrastructure works will be taken up at MPIP Kodangal very soon,” the Governor said, adding that the NIMZ at Zaheerabad was also being expedited.
Shukla said the government planned to introduce a statutory framework through the proposed CURE Act, replacing the GHMC Act and bringing multiple agencies under a unified structure, including HMWSSB and HYDRAA, as Telangana’s urban population was projected to reach 53.8% by 2031.
The Governor said steps would be taken to develop Shamshabad as a hub for the proposed high-speed train project and to expedite the establishment of airports in the state.
On the Musi Riverfront Development Project, he said:
“The government is revitalising Hyderabad’s ecological corridor through the 55 km Musi Riverfront Transformation Project, extending from the Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs to Gandhi Sarovar. Phase-I of the project is currently under implementation.
As part of Musi rejuvenation, Godavari Phase-II and III projects are already sanctioned and works are in brisk progress. This project will provide 2.5 tmcft water for Musi rejuvenation by linking Osmansagar and Himayatsagar and 300 MGD drinking water to the CURE area.
As a part of Musi rejuvenation, 45 STPs are operational and 39 STPs are under construction. The treated water will be supplied to data centres, landscaping of ORR, other industrial use and the construction industry.”
Highlighting the state’s economic position, the Governor said Telangana’s GSDP for 2025-26 was estimated at 17.82 lakh crore, reflecting a growth rate of 10.7%, with the state contributing 4.99% to India’s GDP. Per capita income had reached 4,18,931, while inflation remained contained at 0.2%, he said.
The services sector continued to dominate the economy, contributing 68.6% to GVA and growing at 13.5%, with Hyderabad hosting nearly 20% of India’s Global Capability Centres (GCCs).
“Our IT exports have touched 3.13 lakh crore, supporting over 9.39 lakh jobs. To further boost the economy, we have launched the Telangana Tourism Policy 2025-2030 targeting15,000 crore investment and the creation of three lakh jobs,” the Governor said.
He added that the Union government had concurred with Telangana’s proposal to secure external assistance of 4,903.44 crore from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank for infrastructure upgrades and4,094 crore from the Asian Development Bank for Young India Integrated Residential Schools.