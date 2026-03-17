Tourism projects worth Rs 1,021 crore for Ananthagiri Hills

HYDERABAD: The state government has approved a series of tourism and hospitality projects worth over Rs 1,021 crore in the picturesque Ananthagiri Hills, paving the way for the development of luxury estates, resorts and villa communities in the forested hill region of Vikarabad district.

According to officials, about 81 acres of land has been allocated for the proposed developments, which aim to transform the region into a major tourism and commercial destination while generating employment opportunities for local residents.

The proposed projects include the construction of high-end villas, resorts, hospitality facilities and tourism infrastructure designed to attract visitors seeking eco-tourism and nature-based experiences. Authorities estimate that the initiatives could create more than 2,000 direct and indirect jobs in the area.

Plans are also underway to develop 66 villa colonies at an estimated investment of Rs 1,204 crore, making it one of the largest tourism-driven real estate initiatives in the region.

Officials said the government intends to promote sustainable tourism in the Ananthagiri hill region by encouraging hospitality investments while preserving the natural landscape. The area, known for its dense forests, hills and pleasant climate, has long been considered one of Telangana’s most popular weekend tourist destinations.

Infrastructure development, including improved road connectivity, tourism amenities and hospitality services, will also be taken up as part of the initiative. Authorities believe these developments will strengthen the local economy by boosting tourism-related businesses such as hotels, restaurants and local services.

At the same time, officials stressed that environmental safeguards and forest protection measures would be strictly followed to ensure that development activities do not harm the ecological balance of the hill region.

With growing tourist interest in nature destinations, the government expects the new projects to position Ananthagiri as a premier eco-tourism and luxury retreat hub in Telangana.