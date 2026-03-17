Writer Sidha Reddy bags Sahitya Akademi Award for poetry collection on Covid-19

HYDERABAD: Teacher, writer, poet, songwriter and social activist Nandini Sidha Reddy has been selected for the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award 2025 for his poetry collection Animesha in the Telugu category. The Sahitya Akademi announced the awards for 24 languages on Monday.

Animesha (meaning “one who does not blink”) is based on the Covid-19 pandemic and its social impact. Expressing his delight over the award, Sidha Reddy said he wrote what he felt. Speaking to the TNIE, he said that although the central theme of Animesha revolves around Covid-19, it also emphasises environmental protection.

He said that if the environment had been protected, the Covid-19 pandemic might not have occurred. According to him, the relationship between nature and human beings is like that between a mother and child.

While Animesha traditionally refers to a god or goddess who does not blink, Sidha Reddy said that in his work it symbolises nature, which too never “blinks its eyes”. The poetic work, representing Covid-19, consists of 19 sections.

Sidha Reddy served as chairman of the Telangana Sahitya Akademi during the BRS regime. During his tenure, around 125 important books related to Telangana literature and culture were published. The Akademi also brought out works of nearly 300 vaggeyakaarulu (composer-poets), including those of Eega Buchchidasu such as Yadagiri Narasimha Swamy Satakamu and other compositions.

Born in June 1955 in Bandaram village of Kondapaka mandal in Siddipet district, Sidha Reddy earned his PhD from Osmania University in 1986. His father, Balasidha Reddy, participated in the struggle against the Razakars.