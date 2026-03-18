BJP’s victory in RS polls magnificent: Ramchander Rao

HYDERABAD: Extending his greetings to the party’s national president Nitin Nabin and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on their elections to the Rajya Sabha, BJP state president N Ramchander Rao on Tuesday said that the saffron party had achieved a “magnificent victory” in the elections to the Upper House. He said the party increasing its strength from 12 to 22 seats reflected its growing popularity.
On Tuesday, several leaders from the Uppal and Malkajgiri Assembly constituencies joined the BJP in the presence of Ramchander Rao, who welcomed them by offering party scarves at the party’s state office in Hyderabad.
He said people and political leaders were being drawn to the governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the development initiatives taken up under his leadership, adding that large-scale inductions into the BJP were continuing across Telangana.
Ramchander Rao demanded that the Congress government in the state, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, take action against the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen for walking out of the Assembly during the singing of Vande Mataram. He said the song was the soul of the freedom struggle.
“They applaud an MP who says ‘Jai Palestine’ in Parliament but feel ashamed to say ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’. Is this not appeasement?” Ramchander Rao asked.
He also questioned Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, asking whether he understood the Constitution despite frequently carrying a copy of it. He said Rahul Gandhi should read Article 51A of the Constitution and added that supporting anti-national forces while ignoring constitutional duties was shameful.
Meanwhile, a delegation led by Ramchander Rao met DGP B Shivadhar Reddy and submitted a representation over the alleged attempt to murder BJP leaders in Nalgonda and Parigi.
He alleged that the local police had registered cases with weakened sections and were favouring the accused. Ramchander Rao requested the DGP to take action against the officers concerned and review the incidents of attacks to ensure protection for the victims.