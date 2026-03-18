BJP’s victory in RS polls magnificent: Ramchander Rao

HYDERABAD: Extending his greetings to the party’s national president Nitin Nabin and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on their elections to the Rajya Sabha, BJP state president N Ramchander Rao on Tuesday said that the saffron party had achieved a “magnificent victory” in the elections to the Upper House. He said the party increasing its strength from 12 to 22 seats reflected its growing popularity.

On Tuesday, several leaders from the Uppal and Malkajgiri Assembly constituencies joined the BJP in the presence of Ramchander Rao, who welcomed them by offering party scarves at the party’s state office in Hyderabad.

He said people and political leaders were being drawn to the governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the development initiatives taken up under his leadership, adding that large-scale inductions into the BJP were continuing across Telangana.

Ramchander Rao demanded that the Congress government in the state, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, take action against the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen for walking out of the Assembly during the singing of Vande Mataram. He said the song was the soul of the freedom struggle.