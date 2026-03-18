Boy dies of rabies 15 months after being bitten by dog in Telangana

JAGTIAL: An eight-year-old boy died on Tuesday after undergoing treatment for a dog bite for more than 15 months.

The boy, Manchikatla Maniteja from Kotilingala village of Velgatoor mandal, was attacked by a stray dog while playing with his friends in December 2024. He sustained injuries to his neck and shoulder, following which his parents rushed him to a hospital where an anti-rabies vaccine was administered.

However, during the Sankranti holidays, Maniteja developed rabies symptoms again. He was taken to the Jagtial Government Hospital as his condition worsened and he began experiencing breathing difficulties. For advanced treatment, his parents, Srinivas and Madhavi, shifted him to a private hospital in Hyderabad.

Despite prolonged treatment and spending nearly Rs 50 lakh, the boy succumbed to his condition on Monday night. His last rites were performed in his native village on Tuesday.