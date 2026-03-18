Husband murders 19-year-old pregnant YouTuber in Telangana

JAGATIAL: A 19-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband, Hari Babu, in Madhapur village of Korutla mandal in the early hours of Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Vaishnavi, a YouTuber, was four months pregnant at the time of the attack. According to police, Hari Babu, who works on a contractual basis at a government hospital, is the prime accused.

The couple had married about eight months ago after falling in love and had been living in Madhapur since then. Police said they had been facing frequent arguments and differences over the past few days. Around 4 am on Tuesday, Hari Babu allegedly attacked Vaishnavi with a knife and

fled the scene. The incident came to light when neighbours found her lying in a pool of blood at her home and alerted police.

Police rushed to the spot, registered a case and launched a search operation to trace the accused. Further investigation is underway.