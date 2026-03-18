Mallikarjun Kharge congratulates newly elected RS member Vem Narender Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, along with newly elected Rajya Sabha member Vem Narender Reddy, called on AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The AICC chief congratulated Narender Reddy on his election to the Upper House.

Congress MPs Mallu Ravi, Suresh Shetkar and Balram Naik were also present on the occasion.

During their meeting with the AICC chief, Revanth Reddy and Mahesh Goud also discussed the current political developments in Telangana.

Earlier, Revanth and Mahesh Goud, along with party MPs, also met AICC general secretary KC Venugopal. They reportedly discussed the grand old party’s poll prospects in the five states that go to polls in the near future.